Advisor Bhatnagar reviews COVID management strategies for effective containment of virus

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today stressed that it is important to efficiently manage the monitoring and treatment of COVID patients from home isolation through the public healthcare system right up to the tertiary care stage.

The Advisor stated this while chairing a meeting of senior officers and doctors through video conferencing to review COVID-19 containment and treatment management in urban, semi urban, rural and tribal populated areas of Jammu and Kashmir and future strategies for management of the pandemic including preparation required for the future.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers to improve the functioning of Covid control rooms in their respective districts so that home isolated COVID positive patients are contacted regularly and can be monitored and given medical care as well as teleconsultation.

He further directed the officers that the facilities at District Hospitals Community Health Centers (CHCs), triage centers and PHCs should be upgraded and made effective so that appropriate level of patient care is provided depending on the severity of the disease there itself and referrals to tertiary hospitals be done on need basis.

He also called upon all the Principals of GMCs, Directors of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir to ensure that treatment protocols are followed with proper delineation of responsibility and accountability so that best outcomes are achieved.

Earlier, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo gave a detailed presentation over COVID-19 Containment and Management in peri-urban, rural and tribal population across the Union Territory.

Preparations for rapid COVID vaccination were also discussed during the meeting and it was highlighted that high coverage of vaccination is a pivotal strategy for preventing future surge. It was also said that appropriate strategies for achieving high coverage with COVID vaccination in rural areas need to be devised.

The meeting was informed that ASHA / AWW along with community leaders can mobilize beneficiaries for vaccination and proper IEC efforts to be made to address vaccine hesitancy of public.

The meeting also discussed the COVID care strategies for tribal Population for the integration of COVID-care with Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) to be done under NHM in tribal population

Director SKIMS, Soura, Principal Govt Medical Colleges, Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Baramulla and Anantnag; Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, who is also Nodal Officer for covid management for Kashmir, Divisional Commissioners Jammu/ Kashmir, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, all Deputy Commissioners and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.