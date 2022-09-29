Reliance Retail introduces premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE

New Delhi, Sept 29: Country’s largest retailer Reliance Retail on Thursday launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE, which will house the global trends and contemporary Indian fashion.

Reliance Retail has opened its first AZORTE store at MG Road, Bengaluru and plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months, said a company statement.

Through AZORTE, it is looking at the mid-premium fashion segment, which is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments.

AZORTE will house western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home and beauty products, and its store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.

“The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion-forward customers of new India,” Reliance Retail CEO Fashion and Lifestyle Akhilesh Prasad said.

Earlier this week, Reliance Retail introduced another format Centro, a fashion and lifestyle departmental store, targeting the mid-premium segment customer.

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), is the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2022. (PTI)