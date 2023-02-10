Azad Asks Admin To Release Salaries, Ensure Security To PM Package KP Employees

Jammu, Feb 10: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Chairman, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday asked the government to release salaries of Prime Minister package Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Hundreds of KP employees posted in Kashmir valley under Prime Minister Employment Package were demanding relocation/transfer policy in view “target killings”.

A delegation of Kashmiri migrant Pandit employees called on Azad here and apprised him of their long pending issues and difficulties they go through ever since targeted killings took place in Kashmir last year.

The delegation, who are on protest for several months told Azad that they demand their adjustments in the move offices until the proper accommodation is provided.

They, however, also showed some disappointment for halting their salaries by the government and urged their salaries must be released on the occasion of Shivratri.

They said the government has put their salaries on hold and forced them to re-join duties without caring for their security and life.

Hundreds of these employees last year shifted to Jammu following the targeted killings in Kashmir by militants. The employees delegation urged Azad to take their issues with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration and urge him to revoke the bond policy of migrant employees and ensure their transfer to safer places.

They also said that they want bond policy from these migrant employees removed and all those sick and women employees immediately transferred to Jammu province.

Azad assured the delegation that all of their genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities and sought for immediate redressal.