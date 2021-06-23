Release final selection list of PAAs

On the one hand, it is hyped that delays should be avoided and fast track recruitment rules should be followed in letter and spirit, on the other hand the government itself has failed to honour these rules by not releasing the final selection list of 1889 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants (PAAs) even after a long period of 45 weeks. Paradoxically, the fast track rules say it all to be done within 45 days of the notification of such recruitment exercise. Almost, all the formalities in this respect having been completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) in respect of 1889 posts which it had advertised in early July 2020 and the culmination of the said recruitment exercise should have been over within the stipulated time of 45 days but even after 45 weeks, the aspiring candidates are kept in waiting for reasons not known. If as a UT, there are the problems of sorting out of the issue of Reservation Rules, the same should be arranged to be finalised but not keeping the entire process left in limbo.