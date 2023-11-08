Release Detenues Who Doesn’t Have Serious Allegations: Omar Demands Authorities

Srinagar, Nov 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday demanded that the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir should start the process of releasing the detenues who do not have serious allegations.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a public rally at north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, Omar said that the people who have been arrested especially after 2019 should be released immediately now.

He said those against whom there are no serious allegations, a process to release them should be started immediately.

The NC Vice President said during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi chaired by the Prime Minister, it was also decided that the people who do not have serious allegations would be released in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Chief Minister alleged that people of Jammu and Kashmir are passing through hardship for the past five years.

He reiterated that employees should have a way to protest in order to meet their genuine demands.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir banned government employees for participating in demonstrations and strikes.

Omar said nobody wants the employees to come out on the roads to resort violence or in offices or to resort to stone pelting.

“In democracy, everybody has his right to protest for his genuine demands and similarly employees should also have such a way to protest for meeting them”, he said.

Regarding the snapping of internet facilities in south Kashmir’ Pulwama district yesterday, Omar said if the internet facility was snapped in pulwama, people should have been told the reason behind why it was barred.

“People are not fools neither they are so harsh that they can lodge a protest. But they definitely would like to learn what makes the authorities snap the internet”, the NC Vice President said.

Addressing a rally earlier, the former J&K Chief Minister said that after August 5, 2019, the people whose security has been reduced and those who have been increased should be differentiated for the people.

“Today security is not given on the basis of danger but on the basis of how strong is your relationship with BJP”, he said and added “the more you befriend with BJP the more you will get security and vehicles”. (Agencies)