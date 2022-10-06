Release DA instalment of employees: LPEF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: All J&K Low Paid Government Employees Federation has urged the Lt Governor’s Administration to release DA instalment of the employees from July 2022 and also enhance Medical allowance of the employees and pensioners.

In a press statement here today, Jagdish Raj Sharma, president, All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) has urged the UT Government for release of DA instalment of 4 % with effect from Ist of July, 2022 in favour of the State Government employees and pensioners, which has already been released by the Central Government.

He also urged upon the Government for enhancement of Medical allowance from the present paltry rate of Rs 300 per month to Rs 1000 per month, at least which is being paid to the Central Government employees and pensioners.

The Federation president has also raised the demands of the daily wagers including revision of minimum wage to Rs 500 and release of pending wages of different departments employees who are facing hardships and regularisation of their services. He also sought enhancement of remuneration of Village Guards at par with minimum daily wage in vogue in the state and honorarium of Lamberdars, Anganwadi workers, NYC, NYK, REK and Helpers as per the commensurate rise of price index.

The Federation has also urged upon the Government to restore old pension rules instead of new pension scheme enforced with effect from January Ist, 2010. It also reiterated the demand of extension of leave encashment benefits to the teachers, re-organisation of clerical cadre and removal of their pay anomalies, besides regularisation of adhoc, contractual and consolidated paid employees without any more delay.