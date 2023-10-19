Relatives, villagers protest; demand probe by CBI

Custodial death in PS Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 18: The family members, relatives and villagers of the deceased Ulfat Hussain, hailing from Marhote today held strong protest demonstration and dharna at Surankote demanding CBI inquiry into the custodial death case.

The family members of the deceased, supported by their relatives and villagers today assembled in large number at Eid Gah Ground, Surankote and started protest dharna. Shouting slogans against District Police Poonch, they were demanding CBI inquiry into the case. They termed the mysterious death of youth Ulfat Hussain , son of Lal Hussain, resident of Marhote in Police Custody at Police Station Surankote as clear murder and said that they had no trust on the local Police regarding investigation.

They demanded CBI inquiry into the matter and said that those responsible for this act should be arrested and a case under the law of the land be registered against them. The family members alleged that Ulfat, as a part of some conspiracy was implicated in false case and arrested by police. He was severely tortured in police custody and later the police was trying to project it as case of suicide. When he was in police lock up then how this all happened as per police claim. They demanded that SHO and other conserved police officials be suspended/attached as they will influence the fair investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that deceased Ulfat Hussain, son of Lal Hussain, as per District Magistrate’s document, was implicated in a case FIR No. 314/2023, u/s 366 and 376 IPC by Surankote police. He died in Police Custody. The family demanded fair investigation into the case and after this the District Magistrate Poonch ordered Magisterial inquiry into the matter and directed SDM Mendhar to hold a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the suspicious death of Ulfat Hussain in Police Station Surankote and submit detailed report.