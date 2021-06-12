“Regularising”-a Bête-noire of the Government

Perhaps, Jammu and Kashmir whether as an erstwhile state or now a Union Territory and regularising or confirming employees has all along been proverbial ‘two poles asunder’. An employee is working, getting salary, wages whatever the position but for years in a row, he or she is not confirmed in the services, the term “regularising” used in the administrative parlance. All departments are on ”equal footing” without any discrimination so far as not ”regularising ” the employees in time was concerned. It is because there is no Personnel Policy in force enumerating all the prerequisites that are required to be taken care of in each stage of engaging of a person in Government employment.

Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department has its own imprint of doing something extra in the matter where even Directors, Joint Directors and Deputy Directors are “irregular” or not confirmed in service for as many as more than 40 years. Out of the unfortunate lot, many have even passed away but officialdom lethargies come in the way to do this way or that way, say confirm and regularise the eligible employees or terminate them giving cogent reasons which normally should be done within a year or two at the most. Tedious, highly wavy, obsolete, outdated and prolonged procedures are set in motion in such a record slow speed that 48 years is too less a period to decide the fate of these employees in Horticulture Department. Who is taking sadistic pleasure in seeing the affected employees running from pillar to post even after having attained superannuation for getting ”regularised”?