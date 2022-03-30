Regular performance and compliance audit would be a productive exercise to strengthen accountability structure: LG Manoj Sinha

“LG’s Mulaqaat”: Responsive governance and consequent accountability in the system have led to manifold increase in citizens complaints on JK-IGRAMS: LG

Jammu, March 30: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the public grievances during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Grievance Hearing here at Civil Secretariat.

While interacting with the randomly selected individuals from across the UT, the Lt Governor issued on spot directions to the officials to take proactive measures to resolve people’s grievances.

The Lt Governor observed that public grievances are being addressed promptly through “LG’s Mulaqaat programme”.

He said that responsive governance and consequent accountability in the system have led to manifold increase in citizens’ complaints on JK-IGRAMS.

The Government has taken all possible steps for public outreach and grievance redress efforts, he added.

LG Mulaqaat is playing a pivotal role in improving public policy, delivery of public services and encouraging the constructive participation of common man, the Lt Governor said.

DCs, HoDs & Administrative Secretaries have a constitutional duty and a moral obligation to see that every complaint from the citzens is addressed within a reasonable time frame. Regular performance & compliance audit would be a productive exercise to strengthen accountability structure, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the SSPs of all Districts to explore the possibility of organizing ‘Thana Diwas’, on the lines of Block Diwas to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing.

In today’s LG Mulaqaat program, with the intervention of Lt Governor, an applicant from Kathua namely, Sh Rakesh Kumar will now receive his Old Age pension.

One Munish Badyal from Upper Roop Nagar Jammu projected the issue of non-availability of street lights the area, upon which the Lt Governor directed the Commissioner JMC to take appropriate action on priority.

On the issue put forth by Sh. Moolraj Chanayal from Udhampur regarding the completion of sewerage work, the Lt Governor directed the concerned DC to take the issue on priority and submit the action taken report within 10 days.

Ashish Singh of Ramban drew the attention of authorities pertaining to construction of Jawahar Navodhay Vidhyalaya School.The chair was informed that the work on the school will be started in the month of April.

On the issue projected by Sh Ummer Hussain Bhat from Anantnag pertaining to the toilet facility at Toll Plaza Qazigund, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take the appropriate action in this regard.

Similarly, redressing the grievance of Mohammad Maqbool Mir from Kulgam regarding better road connectivity in his area, the Lt Governor said the work would be taken up on priority.

Several applicants appreciated the LG led administration for resolving their grievances. Around two lakh grievances have been received in the last one year. Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama emerged as top 5 performing districts in grievance redressal.

Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction; School Education; Higher Education; GAD; Health & Medical Education, besides Relief Commissioner Migrant J&K, Chief Engineers Distribution of KPDCL & JPDCL; CE PWD ( R&B) Kashmir, J&K Bank, are among best performing Administrative Departments and HoDs for effectively redressing the public grievances.

Rehana Batul Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances moderated the monthly program of LG’s Mulaqaat and informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.

The Lt Governor also sought feedback from the people on the grievance redressal mechanism.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh. Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.