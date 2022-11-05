Reddy re-elected head of SL-India Society

COLOMBO, Nov 5: Kishore Reddy has been unanimously re-elected President of the Sri Lanka-India Society (SLIS) for 2022-23.

The election took place at a hotel here on October 27, the Daily FT newspaper reported on Saturday.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay appreciated the work done by the oldest and biggest friendship society under the leadership of Reddy and said the society had been bringing the people of Sri Lanka and India together.

Reddy thanked the High Commissioner and the Indian government for firmly standing by Sri Lanka throughout the times it was facing one of the worst economic situations in history.

SLIS consists of both Sri Lankan and Indian nationals.

(UNI)