Reddy leads intellectual meet in support of Yudhvir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: In a significant show of support, an intellectual meet was organized today for Yudhvir Sethi, senior BJP leader and contesting candidate from the East constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meet witnessed the presence of a wide array of intellectuals, including doctors, engineers, lawyers, and prominent figures from various walks of life, all rallying behind Sethi’s candidature.

The event was graced by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and BJP Incharge for Jammu & Kashmir, as the chief guest.

Reddy, in his address, highlighted the pivotal role of Yudhvir Sethi in strengthening the party’s grassroots connections and emphasized his dedication to the welfare of the people. He praised Sethi’s long-standing contributions to the East constituency and lauded his leadership qualities that have earned him the respect of both party members and the public.

Reddy also highlighted the pivotal role of BJP in transforming Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing the party’s commitment to development, peace, and prosperity in the region. He outlined the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Modi Government, including infrastructure development, strengthening of local governance, and creating employment opportunities, all aimed at ensuring the holistic growth of J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi expressed his gratitude to the intellectual community for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the key issues faced by the people of the East constituency. He outlined his vision for the region’s development, focusing on better infrastructure, enhanced healthcare facilities, employment opportunities for youth, and the overall upliftment of society.

“The participation of intellectuals from various fields in today’s meet is a testament to the growing trust in BJP’s vision for Jammu & Kashmir under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Sethi.

The intellectuals present at the meet expressed confidence in Yudhvir Sethi’s ability to lead the constituency to new heights of development and progress. They acknowledged his relentless efforts in engaging with the community and ensuring that the voice of every citizen is heard.

The meet concluded with a strong resolve from the attendees to work collectively towards securing a win for Yudhvir Sethi in the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring continued development and prosperity in the East constituency.