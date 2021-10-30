Recurring tragic road accidents

Not one factor but many in combination, result in recurring road accidents in the hilly areas in Jammu and Kashmir where many precious lives are lost while many others wounded. The recent accident at Sui Gawari on BatoteKishtwar Highway on the morning of October 28 claiming 12 lives and wounding 14 others while being tragic, raises questions of various hues . The ill fated mini-bus was reported to be overloaded which on hilly roads is an open invitation to heartbreaking accidents. The fault not only lies on the driver and the conductor of the vehicle but equally on those who got themselves into the vehicle as passengers extra than the capacity. Usually, an overloaded vehicle while negotiating a turn is vulnerable to mishaps as the driver loses control over it resulting in what the ill fated mini-bus faced. Usually, absence of Traffic Police on these hilly roads and the resultant absence of checking of overloading of passengers or over speeding or overtaking at dangerous turns and curves contribute towards such type of accidents taking place.Poorly maintained roads with ditches and pits and with hopeless traffic worthiness in the hilly areas too play the devastating role in resulting accidents. The ill- fated vehicle having broken in parts after falling into a gorge describes the severity of the accident. Drivers at the wheels rarely are seen observing complete traffic discipline and not exceeding the speed limit. In the instant case, the driver was reported to be over-speeding also in addition to stuffing the vehicle with extra passengers. Mere instructions and directions of the Government to the Traffic Department and the Traffic Police especially after such type of accidents and even instituting an enquiry appear to be of sheer temporary nature, nothing less than an eyewash in majority of cases. What action on the ground is taken after such probes neither appear in any form nor are heard about. Condoling the deaths and granting ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased are done all in respect of such tragic accidents. In the instant case too, a judicial probe has been ordered to know the causes of the accident and a report within seven days to be furnished must be taken to the logical ends by introducing remedial measures for future .Agreed, that accidents cannot altogether be ruled out from taking place but the absence of basic preventive factors like the ones enumerated herein not only contribute towards such mishaps taking place but even the intensity and the impact too are heartrending. While we extend our sympathies with the bereaved families, we expect a comprehensive policy/ a long term Action Plan from the Government to check recurrence of such dreadful and disastrous accidents