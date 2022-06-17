Recruitment being announced shortly, join as Agniveers: Army Chief to youth

NEW DELHI, June 17: Amid growing protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Friday called upon the youth to avail the opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers.

“The schedule of recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers,” he said in a statement.

He said that the decision of the government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

“This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the Covid pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn’t be completed in the last two years due Covid restrictions,” he added.

Meanwhile, protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continued in several parts of the country for the third day on Friday. From Bihar the protests have now spread to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. (AGENCIES)