Recounting of votes for DDC constituency in Anantnag begins 

ANANTNAG : Recounting of votes in a District Development Council (DDC) seat in this south Kashmir has began under unprecedented security arrangements on Friday.

The counting of votes, which began at 1100 hrs, was under way when the reports last came in at New Conference Hall, Dak Bungalow Khanabal, officials said.

Deputy District Election Officer, ADC(S) Anantnag, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to monitor the conduct of the whole counting process.

They said the District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anantnag, Anshul Garg has ordered for recounting of votes for DDC seat 8-Larnoo in Anantnag after a candidate who lost by seven votes demanded recounting.

The recounting of votes has been ordered following directions issued by Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Appellate Authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival, had filed an appeal for recounting under relevant provisions of the law.

The DDC election for Larnoo was conducted in Phase-1 on November 28, 2020 and Khalida Bibi was declared winner by a margin of seven votes against her nearest rival Sajida Begum on counting day which was held on December 22, 2020.

