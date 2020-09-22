Record 1.01 lakh one-day recoveries as Covid cases cross 55-lakh mark

New Delhi: India has achieved record recoveries of 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data shows for the last 24 hours. Its coronavirus tally crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 cases. The country has recorded 55, 62,664 COVID-19 cases so far.

This is the fourth straight day when the number of daily recoveries is higher than the daily cases. With almost 45 lakh people (44,97,868) having beaten COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate has increased to 80.86 per cent.

The active cases in the 24-hour period reduced to 9,75,861; these account for 17.54 per cent of all cases.

According to the data, 1,053 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 88,935 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. The country’s fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.02 per cent as 9,33,185 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows. Some 6.5 crore tests (6,53,25,779) have been done till now.

India, the second nation in the world worst hit by the pandemic after the USA, accounts for 19 per cent of all Covid cases.

In September alone, India has recorded 19,41,238 lakh new coronavirus cases with 17,23,066 recoveries and 24,466 deaths.

India has been recording the highest number of new cases in the world since August. In September, it has recorded an average of 90,000 cases per day until recently.