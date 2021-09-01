Reasons Why Businesses Work with Social Media Influencers.

In recent years, there has been stunning effectiveness of influencer marketing compared to other marketing channels. Companies are turning less and less often to traditional print media for advertising integrations, replacing them with collaborations with influencers.

Bloggers like Violet Summer (find out more about Violet Summers Instagram) make effective contracts with huge brands on promoting their products.

Influence Marketing is the process of companies interacting with opinion leaders in various spheres to promote products or services. A powerful branding tool that works for outreach and engagement, it is part of the advertising strategies of many global brands. It makes an impact through the personal recommendation of an influencer with public credibility.

This article here would help you to understand why it’s so effective and popular and explore the reasons for the shifts in companies’ advertising budgets from traditional print media to influencers.

Numerous advantages:

Naiveness

Advertising fits harmoniously into the content of the profile, so it is not conspicuous and does not cause a strong negative reaction.

Targeting

Successful choice of Influencer guarantees delivery of information, direct contact with the audience, close or exactly corresponding to the brand.

The attraction of “live” traffic

From social network accounts where advertising content is published, target leads – interested potential customers who are almost ready to buy – come to the site.

Quick and informative feedback from the audience. Cooperating with an opinion leader, you can easily get useful data about CA – general reaction, specific feedback about a product or service.

Duration of existence

Advertising messages can stay in the account for quite a long time, constantly attracting more and more new customers.

It is not advertising

There is no unnecessary obtrusiveness, no aggressive sales techniques. But it has what consumers are looking for: a personal recommendation or review from an opinion leader not directly connected with the brand. Such content is often perceived as a credible source of information about a product.

Influencers reduce the distance between brands and consumers,

Acting as an intermediary. The partnership is based on quality content and an engaged audience.

As an example – A blogger can become a full-fledged brand ambassador or be engaged for a short period, for example, as part of the announcement of a new product line. The blogger can promote the brand online-only, or be invited to support offline events as well.

Different scopes of marketing affection:

There are micro-and macro-influencers whose influence is determined by the number of subscribers and the topicality of their posts. Micro is often more valuable than macro because the main value today is scoped, but the relevance: the harder to hit the target, the closer the products are to their customers. Now there is even a “nano” status – this is the credibility of an opinion based on sincere first-level motivation. So, brands can now knock on anyone’s door – be on the lookout, even if you have 50 loyal friends who share your tastes as subscribers.

Small blogs

Bloggers with less than 1000 followers. They have authority and trust in a small circle. The ads they publish appear as friendly advice. They are characterized by high engagement, but the poor reach of auditory.

Micro-Influencers

Accounts with a relatively small number of subscribers – from two to ten thousand. They provide the most active and loyal audience, the willingness to work together for a nominal fee or by barter (reward in the form of a product or free services)

Macro-Influencers

Pages with average coverage – above 100,000 subscribers. Most often brands choose this option. Such bloggers are open to cooperation, publish high-quality content, and attract a wide target coverage in the niche.

Celebrities

Celebrities, or high-powered bloggers with millions of subscribers. These accounts are used mostly to generate viral content and increase brand recognition. Users are suspicious of advertising on celebrity blogs because of their large number. Placement with top bloggers is quite expensive, but the involvement rate is just about 1%.

Summary

Old methods of influencing the audience are being replaced by new ones. And one of them is referral or influence marketing. Successful campaigns to promote a product or brand through blogger recommendations have led to the fact that 63% of businesses now plan to increase the budget for influencer marketing in the next year (by comparison, in 2017 there were less than half of such brave people). And 92% of experts rate this promotion channel as effective.

Microbloggers are the future of influence marketing. The popularity of top bloggers among advertisers is gradually fading, although world-famous brands still pay celebrities for mentions of their products.