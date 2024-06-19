Reasi Attack First Arrest | Police Nab Man Who Provided Logistics To Terrorists

JAMMU, June 19: In a significant development an Over Ground Worker who is to be believed a prime suspect for facilitating, and giving logistic support to terrorists during Reasi Yatri bus attack has been arrested by the police.

Official sources said that a breakthrough has been achieved in Case FIR No- 31/2024 u/s 302/307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 16/18/20 UAPA ,PS – Pouni pertaining to the terrorist attack on a pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

In this one terrorist associate, identified as Hakam Din (40) son of M A Khan resident of -Bandhrahi ( Saida Nallha), District Rajouri has been arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police at Reasi, they said.

The person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times along with providing food and shelter. The said person also acted as a guide and helped them in reaching the spot of incident, they said.

The arrested person is a prime OGW who helped the terrorists in execution of the attack, they added.

It’s pertinent to mention that terrorists attacked a Yatri bus coming from Ransoo area of district Reasi. Due to the attack, the driver of the bus lost control and the bus fell into a deep gorge near Kanda area of Pouni. Due to the accident, nine people died and 41 others were injured.