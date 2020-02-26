Realme ropes in Salman Khan as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Smartphone brand realme on Wednesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.

Khan will endorse realme 6 and realme 6 Pro, the company said.

“What makes Salman Khan the best choice for us it that he enjoys a massive appeal across various regions and demographic profiles of India,” realme Vice President and India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

Khan, on his association, said he strongly resonates with the company’s ethos of ‘Dare to Leap’.

“The realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers,” he added.

Positioned in the mid-range price segment, the new realme 6 series is slated for launch on March 5.

According to Counterpoint Research, realme was the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand in 2019. It ranked at the fourth spot in the Indian smartphone market and seventh globally. (AGENCIES)