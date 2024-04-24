Realme launches Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G in India

NEW DELHI, Apr 24: Realme on Wednesday added Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G smartphones for Indian buyers. The new series, an extension of previously launched Narzo 70 Pro, starts in budget segment and goes up till the mid segment.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and 950 nits peak brightness. It has a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger.

Narzo 70x uses MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The Narzo 70x 5G features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor. It has an 8MP selfie lens.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G will sell in Misty Forest Green and Snow Mountain Blue colours in two storage variants: 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,999; and 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹13,499.

The Narzo 70 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.

Realme Narzo 70 5G sports a 50MP main lens, a 2MP B&W camera, and a 16MP front camera.

It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB stoarge.

Narzo 70 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G comes in same shades and two storage variants: 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹15,999, and 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹16,999. (PTI)