RDD official caught redhanded while taking bribe in Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: A Government employee working in the Rural development Department (RDD) was caught redhanded for accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 in Baramulla by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, officials said here.

An official said that an AEE of RDD had allegedly demanded a bribe from a contractor in Baramulla district, following which a complaint was filed against him.

He said that after receiving the complaint, a trap was laid by ACB and the accused officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 4000 from the complainant.

He further said that bribe money was also recovered in the presence of independent witnesses, while further necessary legal action was being taken. (KNO)