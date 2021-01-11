RDA initiated against then BDO inducted into KAS, 3 Panchayat Inspectors, Secy

Misappropriation of funds, providing benefits to undeserving

*Utter violation of Central Scheme guidelines noticed

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Jan 11: Taking serious note of misappropriation of funds and utter violation of guidelines laid under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has initiated Regular Departmental Action (RDA) against the then Block Development Officer, who has been inducted into Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS), three Panchayat Inspectors and one Panchayat Secretary.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the exercise within a period of 15 days and submit report along with specific recommendations to the Government so that necessary action is initiated against all the involved officials.

The misappropriation of funds meant for the developmental activities by abuse of official position was detected by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (formerly State Vigilance Organization) during the course of joint spot inspection of various works in Bandipora district of Kashmir valley against which there were allegations of drawal of money on the basis of fake bills.

During the inspection conducted in the year 2017, it came to the fore that accused officials provided assistance to several undeserving persons under Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) by misuse of their official position and in utter violation of guidelines laid down under the scheme and even withdrawn bills on fake bills.

Accordingly, the Vigilance Organization shared the outcome of the inspection with the General Administration Department, which vide letter dated October 18, 2017 forwarded a copy of Vigilance Organization letter along with allied documents to the Rural Development Department for initiation of Regular Departmental Action against the accused officials for misuse/misappropriation of funds meant for developmental works.

These officials are Abdul Qayoom Sheikh, the then BDO Hajin, who was later inducted into Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service commonly known as KAS, Abdul Rashid Margoo, Abdul Jabbar, Nazir Ahmed Khan, the then Panchayat Inspectors and Ghulam Rasool Mir, the then Panchayat Secretary.

The draft article of charges and statement of imputation along with related documents in respect of Abdul Qayoom Sheikh, the then BDO Hajin was forwarded to the General Administration Department in the month of March 2018 for further course of action as the officer has been inducted into KAS service and is presently on the establishment of GAD.

After examination of replies furnished by other accused officials to the draft article of charges, statement of imputation and gist of evidences, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has decided to conduct a fresh enquiry beyond charge-sheet stage into the charges contained in the article of charges received from the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Accordingly, the Divisional Vigilance Officer (DVO) in the Directorate of Rural Development Kashmir has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct a fresh enquiry against the accused officials regarding misuse and misappropriation of funds meant for various development activities.

Assistant Commissioner Development Bandipora has been appointed as Presenting Officer who will present the case along with the relevant documents before the Inquiry Officer.

“The Inquiry Officer shall conclude the enquiry and submit his report along with specific recommendations to the Government within 15 days”, reads an order issued by Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Sheetal Nanda.

“It is not known as to what action has been taken by the General Administration Depart-ment in respect of the then BDO, who has been inducted into KAS Service”, sources said in response to a question, adding “since the misappropriation of funds was detected by the Vigilance Organization in the month of August 2017 the departmental action should have been taken to the logical conclusion by now”.

“The inordinate delay in such matters not only boosts the morale of corrupt officials but also creates impediments in ensuring deterrence”, they said, adding “there is a need to ensure accountability at the grass root level especially in the light of the fact that huge funds are being provided by the Union Government under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes for changing the developmental profile of the rural areas”.