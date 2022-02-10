NEW DELHI, Feb 10: Following are the highlights of the RBI’s monetary policy statement 2021-22.
* Benchmark lending rate kept unchanged 10th time in a row at 4 pc, reverse repo rate at 3.35 pc
* Projects GDP growth at 7.8 pc for next fiscal, against 9.2 pc this fiscal
* India charting different course of recovery than rest of the world; to be fastest growing economy
* RBI to continue with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth; pandemic hold global economy hostage
* Retail inflation projected at 5.3 pc for current fiscal, 4.5 pc in FY23
* Inflation to peak in the current quarter within tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal
* Hardening global crude oil prices present upside risk to inflation
* Indian rupee showed resilience in the face of global spillovers
* Current account deficit to be below 2 pc of GDP in current fiscal
* Overall system liquidity remains in large surplus
* RBI would continue to insulate domestic economy from global spillovers
* RBI extends by 3 months on-tap liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for healthcare, contact intensive sector
* E RUPI digital voucher cap raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and multiple-use permitted
* Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during April 6-8. (PTI)
RBI’s monetary policy highlights
