NEW DELHI: RBI cuts benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to 5.15 per cent.

RBI cuts GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier.

RBI maintains accommodative policy stance with a view to revive growth.

Government stimulus measures will help strengthen private consumption and spur private investments says RBI.

Monetary transmission has been staggered and incomplete says RBI. (agencies)