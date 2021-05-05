RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore priority lending by banks for hospitals, oxygen suppliers, vaccine importers, Covid drugs by March 31 next year

MUMBAI: RBI Governor says situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

RBI to continue to monitor situation from resurgence of Covid cases; deploy all resources: RBI Governor in unscheduled announcement.

We have to marshal our resources for fighting the virus with vigour, says RBI Governor.

RBI Governor says normal monsoon forecast should help contain food price inflation.

RBI Guv announces Rs 50,000 crore priority lending by banks for hospitals, oxygen suppliers, vaccine importers, Covid drugs by March 31, 2022. (AGENCY)