Ration Money Allowance for CRPF

Should any unspecified delay be caused let alone afforded in sanctioning of additional funds of Rs. 800 crore as Ration Money Allowance for the Central Reserve Police Force? The Government should accord its first priority in seeing that the para-military forces working under extremely challenging conditions and circumstances were comfortably placed in respect of payment if their salaries and other allowances in time. Delay in sanctioning of Ration Money Allowance (RMA) has, therefore resulted in withholding of this allowance to the eligible personnel, though temporarily.

In the meantime, Rs. 22, 194 per head ration money in arrears was paid to more than 2.5 lakh CRPF personnel. Since the said allowance taking care of daily ration needs of the force was recently revised, administrative formalities might have been responsible for the slight delay. However, reports that the personnel had run out of the money for rations have been denied by the force and expectedly the allowance for September was going to be shortly paid. Every care, however, needs to be taken in respect of the para-military security forces looking to the nature of their duties.