Kolkata, Mar 22: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as its executive director.
The bank said in a statement that pursuant to the recommendation of the board, RBI has granted approval of Kesh as ED.
The appointment will be effective from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank.
Kesh has also been appointed as key managerial personnel of the bank. (PTI)
Ratan Kumar Kesh appointed ED of Bandhan Bank
