Ratan Kumar Kesh appointed ED of Bandhan Bank

Kolkata, Mar 22: Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as its executive director.

The bank said in a statement that pursuant to the recommendation of the board, RBI has granted approval of Kesh as ED.

The appointment will be effective from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank.

Kesh has also been appointed as key managerial personnel of the bank. (PTI)