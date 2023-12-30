Rashmi Govil to be next Director (HR) of IOC

New Delhi, Dec 30: Rashmi Govil, a senior HR executive at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is set to be next Director (Human Resources) of the state-owned firm.

Her name for the job was recommended by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), according to a notification by the government headhunter.

PESB interviewed 11 candidates, including five from IOC, before recommending Govil for the job, the notification showed.

She is presently Executive Director (HRD & ER) in IOC.

Govil will replace Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, who was in May denied an 8-month extension of service till his superannuation age.

Govil joined IOC in 1994 and has been with the company for almost three decades. An alumna of Bundelkhand University, she is an MBA with specialization in HR and a PG Diploma in Finance.

The challenging industrial relations experience in a refinery environment in early years of her career helped her develop a deep understanding of employee relations.

Over the years, she has worked in various segments of HR including industrial relations, compensation management, performance management, staffing recruitment, policy formulation, succession planning, systems management, and audit.

She has led various strategic initiatives at the corporate office of IOC.

She was responsible for roll out of enterprise-wide SAP solutions in HR and multiple landmark settlements with the collectives including long-term wage settlements with 25 unions of IOC.

During COVID times, she revisited and revised numerous policies making them in sync with the needs of the occasion. (PTI)