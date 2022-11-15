Rane opens MSME Pavilion at Trade Fair

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday inaugurated the MSME Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair here.

Speaking to PTI, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) shared that 750 MSMEs have set up stalls this year at the Fair.

Rane said that the Fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts to showcase their skills/products and create new opportunities for growth and become self-reliant.

He met various MSME exhibitors in the MSME Pavilion, where a total of 205 MSMEs are showcasing their products in 26 sectors, including textiles, food, metallurgy, fragrances, footwear, toys, gem and jewellery among others.

This year, the MSME Pavilion has the highest ever participation of women-led enterprises (74 per cent).

On the occasion of the 2nd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Rane highlighted the contribution of tribal communities in the nation’s history and culture and underscored the need to re-energize the efforts for socio-economic development of tribal regions. (PTI)