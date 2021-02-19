Ranbir Kapoor’s next with Luv Ranjan books Holi 2022 release date

Mumbai: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie, featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will release countrywide on March 18, 2022, the makers announced on Friday.

The yet-untitled film, produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films and presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

“Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan’s next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March!

“Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor . @LuvFilms @TSeries” read a post from Luv Films.

The film, which went on floors in Delhi earlier this year, marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranjan, known for helming hits like the 2018 “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise.

In 2021, Ranbir Kapoor is set to feature in the lead role in director Karan Malhotra’s much-awaited actioner “Shamshera”.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the Yash Raj Films project is set to release on June 25.

Ranbir Kapoor also has his frequent collaborator, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure “Brahmastra” up for release.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen as Nagin, a shape-shifting snake, in filmmaker Vishal Furia’s trilogy. The film was announced last year. (AGENCIES)