Rana supports plea for establishment of Sanskrit University in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Apr 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today supported the plea for setting up of Sanskrit University in Jammu, saying this will be in consonance with the rich heritage and ethos of this part of the country.

Interacting with Mahant Rohit Shastri, who called on the senior BJP leader this morning, Devender Rana said that such a varsity will hugely promote Dev Vani Sanskrit.

In a memorandum, Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of Shri Kailak Jyotish and Vedic Trust said that the way the government gives “State Award” in sports etc., in the same way Dev Vani should be granted for outstanding contribution in the field of Sanskrit language.

At the same time, due to the lack of Sanskrit institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, Sanskrit students are not getting enough opportunities and facilities, especially the students of hilly and remote areas. He stressed the need for establishing Sanskrit department in every institution in which subjects like Kashmir Shaivism, Shakta Paddhati, Siddhant Jyotish, Sanskrit grammar, Sanskrit literature (Mammat, Kalhan, Vilan) etc. are included in the form of specialization.

With this, it will be very beneficial for Jammu and Kashmir, which is considered to be the homeland of Vedic culture and ancient Sanskrit. Along with this, the Sanskrit Ministry should be established in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of Rajasthan state. He said Sanskrit language should have been made compulsory in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir from the first primary. Establishment of Jammu Kashmir Sanskrit Academy and Jammu Kashmir Sanskrit Sansthan on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. Higher education Vedic is the need of the hour.

The memorandum states that Sanskrit Scholars should get scholarship and reservation quota in jobs etc. He said Jammu and Kashmir has been the eternal center of Shaivism, as on this holy land the founder of Pratyabhijyadarshan, Acharya Abhinavagupta, Mahakavi Kalhan, Mahakavi Villhan, and many ancient Sanskrit sages have emerged. The Acharyas who had guided the path of uniting not only India but the whole world in the thread of unity with their karmic tenacity, the same virtuous J&K Vasundhara is getting extinct from Sanskrit today. By granting Dr. Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak Sanskrit Samman (State Award) the morale of the Sanskrit scholars will increase.