Ramban people vote with ‘responsibility’, voice for change

First timers, women among others raise issues of bad roads, insanitary conditions

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, Sept 18: Bad roads and stinking streets with garbage dumps at many places led to the Polling Stations established at Government schools in the mountainous district Ramban on the bank of mighty Chenab river where voters stood in queues for their turn to cast votes expecting that formation of the new regime will provide them with the much awaited relief from their daily problems among which poor water supply and bad roads dominate.

There was thin vehicular movement in the town and most people were moving towards the Government Model Higher Secondary School Ramban where a Polling Station was established as the first phase of Legislative Assembly (LA) election has started today in Jammu and Kashmir.

As Ramban went to polls along with many other parts of J&K after a decade and for the first time after J&K was made Union Territory, a different hope was clear on most of the faces in the town amidst slight murmurs mentioning name of a particular candidate to emerge winner.

Passing through a narrow street with her husband Mohd Salim and mother-in-law, Zulekha Begum after casting votes, the 24 year old Rukhsana Begum, a housewife from Ashri area of Ramban said she expect better roads in her area on priority and for that she has to voted an appropriate candidate.

She further said that ration at the Government Depots is not available in time for the last six months due to which many poor families are suffering.

After voting to the candidate of her choice, another lady Naseema Begum, 25, from Seri area of Ramban also flagged the issue of bad roads and problems due to flood in a rivulet near her house.

Twenty-two year old Kanika, undergoing PG degree course in Political Science at Jammu University was first time voter who asserted that she has voted for restoration of Statehood in J&K and developments in her district.

Similarly, Shreya Sharma, 22, also a PG student said that she has voted for the first time with a sense of responsibility and expectation for a change.

“Roads in my area are dilapidated, veterinary clinic is in shambles, stray dogs have become a nuisance, water-power issues have become a routine problem, landslides trigger road blocks even on slight rains and as the Assembly elections are being held after 10 years we were supposed to vote with utter responsibility,” she maintained.

The authorities have provided adequate security arrangements along with other necessary facilities like drinking water, wheel chairs etc to facilitate the voters.

First time voter, Arushi Raina, 25, a local of Maitra, doing MA in English, was waiting in queue for her turn to cast vote at another Polling Station established in Government Middle School Girls, Maitra which was made a Pink Polling Station.

She resented that they are living in the year 2024 and her locality still grapples daily with the problems of drinking water along with other issues.

Arushi’s concern was echoed by 50 year old Babli Devi from Maitra locality while Shahzan Begum, 39, of Maitra highlighted the issues like unemployment, soaring prices of essential commodities and bad roads which create problems for pregnant ladies to move in certain emergencies especially in rainy days when the roads there remain blocked.

Specially-abled enthusiastic Mohd Rafiq, 42, a shopkeeper visited the Polling Station on a wheelchair and after casting his vote he also planted a sapling in the School where Pink Polling Station was made.

He informed that there are many physically disabled persons in Ramban who suffered for five continuous months when their pensions were stopped by the Social Welfare Department.

“Now also few of us are not getting their pensions as their verification is pending,” Rafiq said adding: “Most of them only live on the meagre pension which the Government gives them but if the same is stopped then miseries of all sort fall on them.”

Jon Mohd, 50, a businessman expected better development on formation of new Government for which he has voted to a candidate of his choice.

A very thin crowd was present to vote at still another Polling Station established in Boys Middle School, Maitra where an elder Nanak Chand, 70, a farmer from the same Maitra locality informed that his locality faces water problem and the water supply is made by the concerned Jal Shakti Department after 2-3 days.

He expected that things may change in the new regime.