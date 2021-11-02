Ramban: Girls mark record participation in Athletic Meet

Display brilliant skills in High Jump, Long Jump, Discuss Throw & Shot Put

RAMBAN, Nov 2: The District level inter-zone Athletic Meet for the year 2021-22 in different disciplines including High Jump, Long Jump, Discuss Throw and Shot Put for girls of all age groups commenced here today at Government Higher Secondary School.

The athletic meet has been organised by the Department of Youth Services & Sports under the patronage of Gazanffer Ali Director Youth Services & Sports J&K. A good number of Government and private schools are participating in the mega event.

In High Jump U-14 age group, Sanjana Devi of HS Kanga, Asma Saleem of MS Tethair and Saniya Jaan of Tethair bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively and in U-17 age group, Prinka Devi of HS Senabati, Shabina Akhter of HS Gool and Priyda Devi of Ukhral bagged Gold, Silver & Bronze Medals respectively.

Similarly Sunksha Devi of Ukhral and Nusrat Banoo of HS Senabati bagged Gold and Silver Medals respectively in the U-19 age group .

In Long Jump U-14 age group, Afiya Banoo of UPS Bhull won gold Anisha Devi of MS Hiller clinched Silver and Simran Devi MS Gami clinched Bronze Medal, while in U-17 age group, Mehreen Rehman of HSS Thethair bagged Gold, Shilpa Devi of HSS Ukhral silver and Saima Banoo of MS Gool clinched Bronze Medal. Likewise in the U-19 age group Towheeda Majeed of HSS Thethair won Gold, Shilpa Devi of HSS Dhandrath Silver and Nayin Devi of HSS Senabati bagged bronze Medal.

In Discus-Throw U-14 age group Gold was won by Joti Devi of HS Batote, Silver by Pakiza Banoo of CMS Parthmulla and bornze by Pakiza Banoo of UPS Jabba. In the U-17 age group, Razina Banoo of HS Kanga clinched Gold, Suman Devi of HSS Senabati silver and Nargis Yousaf of HS Nowgam clinched bronze Medal.

In Shot Put U-14 age group Manvi Thakur of MS Hiller won Gold, Manisha Devi of MS Gami Silver and Vanshika Devi of Ramban clinched Bronze Medal and in U-17 age group Nidha Manzoor of HSS Thethair won Gold, while Rafiya Banoo of HSS Dhandrath and Payal Devi of HS Batote clinched Silver & Bronze Medals respectively.

Similarly, in the U-19 age group Kumkum Bali of HSS Ukhral and Towheeda Majeed of Thethair clinched gold and silver medals respectively.

The events of Athletic Meet were conducted by a panel of Officers/officials including ZPEOs PEMs PETs and other officials of the Department of Youth Services and Sports under the supervision of Dharam Vir Singh, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ramban.