Ram Temple Rises

Raman Suri

In the celestial dance of stars and planets, the moment of profound significance descends upon Ayodhya on January 22, 2024! The sacred consecration ceremony of Shri Ram ji Temple unfolds, a spectacle initiated by the harmonious choreography of rituals that commenced on January 16. Swami Govind Dev Giri ji Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, guides us through the cosmic alignment, as ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra,’ ‘Amrit Siddhi Yoga,’ and ‘Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga’ intertwine, casting a divine aura upon the proceedings.

This celestial alignment, a canvas painted by the heaven, becomes the chosen stage for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony, a momentous occasion that resonates with the heartbeat of the cosmos. Ram Lalla, the divine infant, embarks on a chariot, traversing the sacred grounds of Ayodhya in a grand procession, heralding the sanctity of the event. Scholars from Kashi lend their wisdom to the orchestration of this celestial symphony.

Yet, beyond the cosmic dance, the consecration ceremony embraces the earthly realm, inviting the families of Karsevaks, the valiant souls who sacrificed their lives during the Ayodhya temple movement. Representatives from revered temples and monasteries, along with luminaries from politics, art, sports, and society, converge to witness this moment etched in the annals of history. The Nihang Sikh Community will also be organizing a langar to celebrate the auspicious occasion, as per the statement of Community’s Jathedar Baba Ranjit Singh Rasulpur.

The resonance of divinity echoes from the hallowed grounds of Ayodhya to the sacred precincts of Vaishno Devi, Kashi Vishwanath, Badrinath, and Kedarnath, as they extend their blessings to the grand occasion. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) meticulously orchestrates the arrangements, ensuring a seamless flow of devotion on the day of the consecration ceremony. Across the nation, monasteries and temples resonate with the sounds of puja, yagya, havan, and aarti, creating a spiritual tapestry that unites the soul of the nation.

AYODHYA: THE CRADLE OF SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI

In the tapestry of Indian mythology, Ayodhya emerges as the cradle of Shri Ram’s birth, the seventh avatar (incarnation) of the Hindu deity, Lord Vishnu. The Ramayana, an epic woven with the threads of valour and righteousness, designates the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya as the sacred site of Shri Ram’s birthplace. In the present day, Ayodhya stands as a testament to ancient history in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The legal odyssey that unfolded over 134 years, tracing its roots from the Faizabad Civil Court to the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and culminating in the Supreme Court, witnessed the resolution of the Ayodhya title dispute. In 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) unearthed the remnants of a 10th-century north Indian style temple beneath the mosque, paving the way for the historic verdict on November 9, 2019.

CONSTRUCTION OF THE SACRED CITADEL

The saga of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir dispute found its resolution as the Supreme Court directed the land’s handover for construction of the Hindu temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, born on February 5, 2020, now shepherds the realization of a dream. Archaeological revelations of a temple system, ‘makara pranali’, and numerous artifacts solidified the evidence of a Hindu structure beneath. Today, Shri Ram ji Mandir, a divine edifice stands tall and proud, its construction initiated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, 2020.

THE MARVEL UNVEILED

Envisioned as the largest temple in India, Ayodhya’s Shri Ram ji Mandir, designed by the Sompura Family, will stand at a majestic height of approximately 161 feet, spanning 28,000 square feet. A marvel that transcends architectural boundaries, the temple eschews iron and steel, embracing the strength of stones, copper, white cement, and wood.

The very bricks that lay the foundation are inscribed with the divine name, “Shri Ram”. This temple of devotion unfolds over two stories, narrating the life events of Prabhu Shri Ram on the ground floor and culminating in the divine ‘Ram Darbaar’ on the first floor.

AYODHYA’S ASCENSION TO THE SKIES

As the sacred temple reaches towards the heaven, Ayodhya prepares to welcome its first commercial flight at the Ayodhya International Airport in January 2024. The airport, adjacent to NH-27 and NH-330 at Naaka, Faizabad, symbolizes the confluence of ancient divinity and modern connectivity. Officially known as the ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’, it will serve the cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The airport’s metamorphosis began in 2014 when the state government, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), initiated its development. The runway, initially designed for nine-seater aircraft, undergoes a transformative expansion. The vision is clear – to accommodate 200-seater Airbus A321 aircraft, facilitating seamless air connectivity for pilgrims and travellers alike.

Ayodhya’s aviation narrative unfolds with the airport’s strategic location, adjacent to NH-27 and NH-330, promising accessibility and ease of travel. The renaming of the airport after Lord Shri Ram ji in 2021 echoes the city’s deep-rooted connection with its spiritual legacy. Similarly, Vande Bharat trains from all over the country will be heading towards Ayodhya in a phased manner to facilitate pilgrims.

PRESERVING HERITAGE: AYODHYA’S TEMPLE MUSEUM

As Ayodhya welcomes pilgrims to the grand Shri Ram ji temple, it does not merely aim to be a pitstop but a destination worth exploring. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, a museum spanning 25 acres is envisioned to showcase the rich architectural traditions of Indian temples. It is a testament to the belief that faith alone may bring people to holy places, but a rich and engaging experience ensures an extended stay.

The museum becomes a tapestry, weaving together the intricate architectural details of temples from across the country. It is not just about the grandeur of the Shri Ram ji temple; it is about immersing oneself in the diverse heritage that defines India. Visitors will witness the ‘Ram Charit Manas Experience Centre,’ narrating the life of Lord Shri Ram, and a world-class wax museum depicting various aspects of Shri Ram’s era.

RAM LALLA’S PATWARI

Champat Rai, who oversees the construction of the Shri Ram ji Temple in Ayodhya while serving as the Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and holding the position of General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has actively shared updates on the temple’s progress on his Twitter account. He has been providing a virtual tour of the construction site since the project’s inception.

Having forsaken his family and a stable government job nearly forty years ago to join the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Champat Rai now plays a pivotal role in the temple’s construction. Following the Supreme Court’s favourable verdict for Shri Ram ji Mandir, he has been deeply involved in finalizing every detail, from selecting the statue of Ram Lalla to extending invitations to dignitaries.

Born on November 18, 1946, in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh to Rameshwar Prasad Bansal and Savitri Devi, Rai was influenced by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). After joining the RSS, he diligently worked to propagate its ideals and became an advocate for the organization. Rai initially studied chemistry and served as a professor at the RSM Degree College in Dhampur, Bijnor, before aligning with the RSS.

During the 1975 emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rai was arrested and he spent eighteen months behind the bars. Today, he is recognized as the custodian of Ram Lalla. He played a crucial role in guiding lawyers and supporting them throughout the legal proceedings. On January 22, during the Pran Pratishtha of the Shri Ram Lalla’s statue in Ayodhya, Champat Rai’s ancestral house will be illuminated, and his family members will observe the proceedings from home.

THE GENESIS OF SHRI RAM YUG

In totality, Ayodhya’s resurgence as a cultural, spiritual, and modern hub marks the beginning of a new era – Shri Ram Yug. The city that witnessed the birth of Lord Shri Ram now stands as a symbol of unity, resilience, and harmonious blend of tradition and progress. As the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram ji Temple gets underway, the air is charged with anticipation. Ayodhya, once a focal point of legal disputes and historical debates, now emerges as a beacon of hope and cultural revival. The Shri Ram ji temple, with its towering structure, not only signifies a spiritual milestone but also an architectural marvel that transcends time and space.

The airport, railway station, museum, and other initiatives are threads in the tapestry of Ayodhya’s transformation. It is not just about building a temple; it is about constructing an environment that invites exploration, reflection, and a deep sense of connection with India’s rich heritage. In this confluence of the divine and the contemporary, Ayodhya invites people from all walks of life to witness the dawn of Shri Ram Yug – an era where spirituality and progress walk hand in hand. As the temple’s completion nears, it is not just the culmination of a construction project; it is the realization of a collective dream, a testament to the enduring spirit of a nation rooted in its cultural ethos.

The saga of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram ji Temple is not just a chapter in the history; it is a living narrative, inviting every individual to be a part of the timeless journey. The city’s heartbeat syncs with the chants of devotion, echoing the sentiment that Ayodhya is not just a place on the map but a sacred space where the past, present, and future converge in divine harmony. In embracing the Shri Ram Yug, Ayodhya beckons the world to witness the unfolding of a legacy, a story that transcends mortal boundaries and resonates with the eternal rhythm of the cosmos.

The consecration ceremony is not just a moment; it is a celebration of faith, resilience, and the unwavering spirit that defines the soul of Ayodhya – the city that breathes with the essence of Prabhu Shri Ram ji. Jai Shri Ram!

(The writer is Bharatiya Janata Party J&K Executive Member)