Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

NEW DELHI: The 249th session of Rajya Sabha Wednesday adjourned sine die after paying rich tributes to the former Member of the Upper House and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders.

The House also passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2019.

Soon after the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaih Naidu expressed his sorrow over the sad demise of Ms Swaraj and read out an obituary.

“A three-time Member of the Upper House and four-time Member of the Lok Sabha, Ms Swaraj held various positions in the Government like Information and Broadcasting Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and full-time External Affairs Minister for five years from 2014 to 2019,” Mr Naidu said as a mark of respect to her.

She was Chief Minister of Delhi also, he added.

The Rajya Sabha Chiarman, remembering her with choked voice, said: “A law graduate from the Punjab University, she chose to join the public service and entered into politics. She was elected to Haryana Vidhan Sabha at the early age of 25 years way back in 1977.”

“A fine orator in both English and Hindi languages, As EAM Minister, Sushma Swaraj gave a humane touch to the external Affairs Ministry,” Mr Naidu said.

“Her last tweet message to the Prime Minister Modi shows her commitment for the nation and she was believer in one nation one Constitution,” he further said.

“The House deeply mourns the passing away of Ms Swaraj,” Mr Naidu concluded.

(agencies)