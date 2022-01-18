Raju reviews progress of works under various schemes in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Commissioner Secretary Jal Sakti Department M. Raju, who is also incharge Secretary for District Jammu, reviewed the progress of works proposed under, BADP, PMGSY, JJM, Languishing projects, B2V3 and District Capex Budget including DDC, BDC, PRI components.

The Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg apprised the Chair about the progress being made so far through a powerpoint presentation.

He informed that there are a total 486 works under Back to Village-lll out of which 453 works are approved under RDD.

He further informed that out of 486 works, 168 have been completed and 280 are under execution which would be completed in current financial year.

Deputy Commissioner appraised that there are total 4489 works under the District Capex Budget 2021-22 in respect with Jammu district out of which 201 works are under UT component including NABARD, 207 under DDC plan, 201 works under BDC plan and 3860 under PRI plan.

He said that out of 4489 works, 1566 have been completed and 2366 are under execution which will be completed soon.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the DC apprised the Incharge Secretary that there are 266 works and DPR of these works is under process to get approval from Project Appraisal Committee.

Regarding PMGSY, the DC assured the Chair that out of approved 120 KM, 100 KM of roads would be completed till 31 March 2021.

He also said that under Languishing projects, 252 have been approved out of which 145 have been completed and 106 are under execution.

Speaking on the occasion, M. Raju stressed on the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of various ongoing works on different projects for their time-bound completion.

He also directed the concerned official to get the approval of DPR from PAC in three days so that the works can be completed in stipulated time.

The Commission Secretary asked the officers to focus on allotting the works following their execution and completion without any delay.