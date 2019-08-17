Rajnath Singh approves committee to review DPP & DPM

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved setting up of a Committee under the Chairmanship of Director General (Acquisition) to review the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 and Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2009.

The Committee will revise and align the procedures with the aim of ensuring seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support, a defence ministry statement said on Saturday.

The DPP 2016 and DPM 2009 were due for revision.

Apart from DG (Acq) 11 other members, not below the rank of Joint Secretary/Major General equivalent, will be the part of this high-level committee.

The Committee has been given six months to submit its recommendations. (AGENCIES)