Rajiv Kumar Appointed Next Chief Election Commissioner, To Replace Sushil Chandra

New Delhi, May 12: The President of India has appointed a new Chief Election Commissioner Of India. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and informed that Rajiv Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. Rajeev Kumar will be replacing Sushil Chandra who conducted the last five state assembly elections in 2022.

The Law Minister tweeted, “In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar.”