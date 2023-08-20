Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary | Rahul Pays Tribute To Father On Banks Of Pangong Lake In Ladakh

Leh, Aug 20: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister and his father Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 79th birth anniversary on the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

“Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land… and of course the lack of connectivity. People have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land has been taken away. The Prime Minister has said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here,” Rahul told reporters on Sunday morning.

“There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment…people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be run by voice of people…”, says Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP in Ladakh