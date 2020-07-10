Rajesh Roshan to compose music for “Iti”

NEW DELHI: After a long gap, veteran tunesmith Rajesh Roshan is all set to compose music for Vivek Oberoi starrer murder mystery ‘Iti’.

Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film is produced by Vivek Oberoi under the banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, Mandiraa Entertainment and Girish Johar.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Vivek Oberoi on Friday said,”Feel honoured to have the legendary #RajeshRoshan on-board, to compose music for @ItiTheFilm. Thank you sir for doing this for us, looking forward to creating magic with you! ”

Earlier in the day, Vivek introduced his character and released a poster for the same. “Introducing #PrabhuSingh, my character from @ItiTheFilm This one’s different and very special to me. Watch out for him, hope you love him as much as I got fascinated with him!” Vivek captioned.

Mandiraa Entertainment said,” We’re so excited and truly honoured for #RajeshRoshan to join @ItiTheFilm.”

On June 30, Vivek had made an official announcement for the movie.

“Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct’20 #PrernaVArora Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support,” the actor had tweeted.

Rajesh Roshan scored for ‘Kunwara Baap’ (1974) and then in three back-to-back hit films: ‘Des Pardes’, ‘Man Pasand’, and ‘Lootmaar’.

He went on to compose melodious tunes and made Kishore Kumar sing them in films like Mama Bhanja, Doosra Aadmi, Muqaddar, Swami, Priyatama, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Ek Hi Raasta, Swarag Narak, Inkaar, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Do Aur Do Paanch, Kaamchor, Hamari Bahu Alka, Jaag Utha Insan, Bhagwaan Dada, Ghar Sansar followed by films with Rajesh Khanna like Janta Hawaldar, Nishaan, Babu and Aakhir Kyon?.

The project is expected to go on floors by October.

