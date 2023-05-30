Raj Bhawan Hosts Grand ‘Goa Statehood Day’ Celebration

Lt Governor greets people of Goa on Statehood Day

SRINAGAR, MAY 30: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan today organized a grand cultural event to commemorate the celebration of Goa Statehood day.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Statehood Day. He paid tributes to the brave patriots, who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Goa.

“Jammu Kashmir and Goa enjoy a very ancient, special relationship and there has been an unbreakable, priceless bond between the sandy beaches of Goa and the hills and valley of Jammu Kashmir since the 4th Century,” said the Lt Governor.

This unique bond is also the reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. The foundation day of the state of Goa is also the day to connect the new generation with the ancient values blessed by the land of Vitasta, J&K and Mandovi River, Goa, he added.

“People of Goa have shown exemplary entrepreneurship, providing enviable strength and self-confidence to its economic growth, be it tourism or fisheries. It is a confluence of glorious heritage of art, dance, drama, music and different modern culture,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also remembered the contribution of great personalities like Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia; young revolutionary and the first martyr of Goa freedom movement Bala Raya Mapari of Azad Gomantak Dal, and the socialist leader Madhu Limaye, in the freedom struggle of Goa.

The captivating performances by the artists showcased the bouquet of culture and traditions of Goa and Jammu Kashmir.

On this day in 1987, Goa got full statehood and became the 25th state of the Republic of India.

The event was attended by the people from Goa living in J&K UT. They were also the special invitees on the occasion. Senior officials of Civil administration, Police and Security forces were also present.