Srinagar, May 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the staff & officers of Raj Bhavan today accorded a warm farewell to Akshay Labroo, who served as Additional Secretary at the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.
The Lt Governor expressed his appreciation to the officer for his professional conduct, sincerity & dedication and wished him good health, prosperity, and success in future.
he function was attended by all the officers in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.
Raj Bhavan Bids Farewell To Akshay Labroo
