Raj Bhavan Bids Farewell To Akshay Labroo

Srinagar, May 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the staff & officers of Raj Bhavan today accorded a warm farewell to Akshay Labroo, who served as Additional Secretary at the Lt Governor’s Secretariat.

The Lt Governor expressed his appreciation to the officer for his professional conduct, sincerity & dedication and wished him good health, prosperity, and success in future.

he function was attended by all the officers in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.