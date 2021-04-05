Raisina Dialogue 2021 to be held digitally due to COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Considering the worsening COVID-19 situation across the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday informed that the Raisina Dialogue 2021 will be held digitally.

“The organizers of Raisina Dialogue 2021 have decided to host this year’s edition as a fully digital event, instead of the hybrid event planned earlier that envisaged both online as well as in-person speakers and delegates. This decision to move to a fully digital version has been taken as a measure of abundant caution, given the Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world. It underlines the strong sense of responsibility that the organizers feel towards the safety of all those involved with the Dialogue,” said Bagchi in response to media queries on the change in format of Raisina Dialogue 2021.

“The fully digital event will leverage technology to allow participants an opportunity to engage and debate on the most pressing issues that confront the global community, while avoiding any Covid-19 related risk. The impact of the change in format will be appropriately reflected in our diplomatic engagements,” added the spokesperson.

Raisina Dialogue is an annual geo-political event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs along with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

It is designed to explore prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia’s integration with the larger world. It is predicated on India’s vital role in the Indian Ocean Region and how India along with its partners can build a stable regional and world order.

The conference is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral meeting involving policy and decision-makers, including but not limited to Foreign, Defence and Finance Ministers of different countries, high-level government officials and policy practitioners, leading personalities from business and industry, and members of the strategic community, media and academia.(AGENCY)