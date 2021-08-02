Rainfall during August and September likely to be on higher side of normal: IMD

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.

Mohapatra said rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal over parts of north and central India. (AGENCIES)