Raina highlights role of Praja Parishad, Jana Sangh leaders

Shiv Dev Singh joins BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 19: Former MLA and senior Congress leader, Shiv Dev Singh along with his supporters joined BJP in presence of J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (Org.,) Ashok Koul at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

J&K BJP vice-president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma and former Minister, Devinder Singh Rana along with district president, Rajinder Singh Chib, Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria and others welcomed him along with his supporters into the party fold.

Ravinder Raina welcomed the former MLA into the BJP and said that the prominent political personalities are increasingly joining the BJP as they feel inspired and influenced by the party’s nationalist policies. He said that as a BJP activist, one has the full liberty to work for the society and the nation with a pure heart. He said that other political parties have ditched the masses of Jammu and Kashmir but the dedicated great leaders of BJP, Praja Parishad and Jana Sangh sacrificed their lives to safeguard the region and ensured that the J&K remains an integral part of India.

He said that Shiv Dev Singh has returned to his original home.

Ashok Koul, while greeting the new entrants expressed the hope that they will work sincerely along the party line and assured them of full support in public welfare activities.

He said that the BJP’s policy is aimed at the country’s progress. He welcomed them for being a part of nation’s development journey.

Shiv Dev Singh said that he was associated with the organization since childhood and now he is feeling that he has returned to his original home. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government has served the people with dedication and now he along with all his supporters will work for the welfare of people with a free mind. He assured the senior BJP leadership that they will serve the nation and party with never ending zeal.