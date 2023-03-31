Scattered To Fairly Widespread Rain In Jammu And Kashmir: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: Amid overcast sky Meteorological department on Friday predicts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

It said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain can occur during the next 2 days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Generally cloudy weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places and overall nothing significant is expected today, an independent weather observer Faizan Arif said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.9 degree Celsius against 6.6 degree Celsius on Thursday and it was 1.8 degree above normal during this period of the season.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 6.8 degree Celsius against 4.6 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celsius against 0.8 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 1.6 degree Celsius above normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag settled on 4.9 degree Celsius against 5.3 degree Celsius against 4.3 degree Celsius the previous day and it was 0.6 degree Celsius above normal for the famous picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius against 0.0 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the famed ski resort of Kashmir.

Kupwara settled on 5.7 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day on Friday and it was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the frontier Kashmir district, the MeT office said.