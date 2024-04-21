Rain Showers Drop Temp In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Apr 21: Temperatures stayed below normal on Sunday following rain showers lashes across the Kashmir valley during the past 24 hours, disrupting normal activities.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said Srinagar received. 3mm rainfall, Qazigund 2.0 mm, Pahalgam 1.7 mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kokernag 1.0 mm, and Gulmarg 9.4mm during the past 24 hours.

Reports of gusty winds and hailstorms were received from several parts of south Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

The MeT office said the weather will generally remain dry till April 25, with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms and hail storm activity at isolated places that can’t be ruled out.

The weather will turn generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or snow (light snow over higher reaches) and thunder at most places during April 26–28, while there is a possibility of light rain at many places on April 29 and 30.

The MeT office has advised farmers to resume farm operations today.

The daytime temperature in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley was recorded at 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, and it was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal for the previous day, forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday at 8.4 degrees Celsius, against 7.05 degrees Celsius. However, it was still 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

Pahalgam had a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius against the 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, and it was 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal for south Kashmir’s tourist spot.

Kupwara recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius against the 6.0 degrees recorded a day ago, but it was 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg settled at 0.0 degrees Celsius against the 0.5 degrees Celsius on the previous night, and it was 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the ski resort of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.