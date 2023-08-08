Railway Police Asked To Keep Strict Vigil At Stations In Jammu Ahead Of Independence Day

JAMMU, Aug 8: A senior police officer on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements at railway stations here and called for a close vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to disturb the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Kumar chaired the meeting and it was attended by Deputy Inspector General, Railways, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP GRP Katra, Sanjay Kumar Kotwal, an official said.

He said security arrangements in and around railway stations came up for a detailed review with a focus on the forthcoming Independence Day and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Kumar directed the officers to keep extra vigil in order to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements and anti-social elements on the ground.

He also passed necessary directions for investigating crimes in a professional manner on a merit basis.

The ADGP directed for optimum use of available manpower and asked for the setting up of Railway Special Branch (RSB) teams and anti-drug squads to monitor the situation at the railway stations, the official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Ramban range, Suleman Choudhary chaired a meeting in Udhampur district along Jammu-Srinagar national highway to review security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day.

Senior officers of police, CRPF and intelligence agencies attended the meeting which discussed threadbare the prevailing law and order situation, the presence of terrorists and attempts to revive militancy, a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting also took an overview of the surveillance of overground workers of terrorists and surrendered militants.

Addressing the meeting, the DIG emphasised the strengthening of checking points along the National Highway to keep a check on the transportation of drugs and weapons.

He also called for proper coordination among the Army, BSF, CRPF and Police for area domination with more attention on minority pickets and timely sharing of actionable information among all the agencies for surveillance of anti-national and anti-social elements in the district. (Agencies)