Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visits Reasi, reviews rail projects, honours para Olympian

JAMMU, Sept 13: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday visited Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Vaishnav, who is on day long visit to Jammu, at Reasi reviewed the various rail projects including of Katra-Banihal Project.

The Minister also honoured the Para Olympian Rakesh Kumar from Reasi during his visit.

Archer Rakesh Kumar had recently participated in the Tokyo Paralympics. He is a trainee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex, Katra.

The minister will be reviewing the facilities being provided to the passengers at Katra Railway Station and will also take stock of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Project in a meeting with Railway officials at Katra later in the afternoon and thereafter, he will leave for Jammu railway station.

He will participate in a Government program at Jammu and later will hold a meeting with BJP leaders in the evening at the Circuit House, Canal Road, said an official.

The Railway Minister will also visit the famous Raghunath Temple and then leave for the national capital. (Agencies)