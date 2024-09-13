Rahul should clear stand on Parliament resolution on PoJK: Sudhanshu Trivedi

‘First Assembly poll in secular J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: The BJP national spokesperson and MP (RS), Sudhanshu Trivedi, today said that the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K are historic as this will be first election after J&K became secular and added that this election is between nationalist forces and anti-national forces.

“People in these Assembly elections have to choose between those promising peace and development (BJP) and those promising death and destruction,” Sudhanshu said during a press conference, here, today at BJP media centre.

BJP national spokesperson, Prem Shukla, J&K BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, Election Media Center Incharge and BJP spokesperson, Arun Gupta and BJP spokesperson, Abhijeet Jasrotia were also present in the press conference.

“After 42nd amendment in the Indian Constitution, Government here in J&K adopted the six year term for Assembly but did not add the word secular in its Constitution,” Sudhanshu said.

At that time, J&K had its own Constitution but after abrogation of Article 370, there is one Constitution, he said.

“This is first election after J&K became secular, first election under one flag and also first election with no stone pelting, no ISIS and Pak flags and no hartals,” he said, adding, “This is also the first election in J&K after OBCs got reservation”.

This election will also be the first election when the Assembly term would be of five years, he said.

NC and Congress want to revive terrorism and separatism, he said and questioned, “Congress must tell who would be released from jails, is it Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi or Shabir Shah?”.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also slammed Rahul Gandhi for meeting and talking to those who don’t consider PoJK as part of India but part of Pakistan.

“Rahul recently met some people in USA who do not consider PoJK as part of India but consider it as part of Pakistan,” he said and added, “Indian Parliament had passed a resolution saying that PoJK is an integral part of India and Rahul by meeting such people has insulted the Indian Parliament”.

Sudhanshu said, as Leader of Opposition, Rahul has insulted the Parliament and also his ancestors who also were part of the Parliament which passed the resolution saying that PoJK is an integral part of India. He asked Rahul to clear his stand on the joint Parliament resolution. The Home Minister in Congress Government, Sushil Kumar Shinde had recently said that he was afraid of going to Kashmir, Sudhanshu said, while adding, “PM Modi has restored peace in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and record number of over two crore tourists who visited Kashmir”.

After 33 years, Muharram procession was taken out in Kashmir, he said adding that J&K is the only state having two AIIMS and other prestigious professional and technical educational institutions.