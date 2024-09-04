Rahul Promises Restoration Of Statehood In Poll Rallies In J&K; Says LG Acting As ‘King’, Benefitting ‘Outsiders’

DOORU/JAMMU, Sept 4: Kickstarting the Congress’ election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said restoring statehood to J-K will be the first decision of the INDIA bloc when it comes to power at the Centre if the Modi government fails to so after the assembly polls.

Addressing rallies in Dooru and Banihal assembly seats, Gandhi alleged that the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a “21st-century king” and all benefits are being given to people from “outside” the UT.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha expressed confidence that the Congress’ alliance government will be formed next month in J-K.

Gandhi attacked the Modi government, saying it had snatched people’s rights and committed injustice to J-K by reducing it to a Union Territory.

“Restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a responsibility of not only the Congress party or INDIA bloc but of every citizen of the country,” he said.

Gandhi said his party wanted the statehood to be restored before the holding of assembly polls but the BJP wanted to do it after the elections.

“We will ensure the return to statehood, whether the BJP wants it or not. We will pressure the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure the restoration of statehood,” the Congress leader said.

“I guarantee that… Either the BJP restores it (after polls) or when the INDIA bloc forms the next government (at the Centre), it will be the first decision,” he said.

He also likened the functioning of the Lt Governor with the kings of the past and said the country replaced them with a democratically elected Government in 1947.

“A king is sitting here in J-K, who is called the LG, who is taking your wealth and giving it to people from outside by bringing in contractors…

“Here, LG is the king of the 21st century. Whatever he wants, he does it. The people here neither get employment nor any other benefits. The Government gives all that to outsiders.

“They won’t do anything about high electricity tariffs. They will give benefits to BJP and RSS people. This fight is not only here but throughout the country…The BJP and RSS are attacking democracy. The institutions like EC, bureaucracy, media, all are being controlled,” he said.

The Congress is in alliance with the National Conference for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir that will take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

This is the first time that elections are being held after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special status revoked in August 2019.

Gandhi addressed an election rally at Sangaldan, a part of Banihal Assembly constituency in Ramban district which is going to polls along with 23 other segments in the first phase. His second rally was in Dooru, 75 kilometres from Srinagar.

“This is for the first time in the modern history of India that any state was deprived of its statehood. Earlier UTs were transformed into states but nothing like this had happened. The statehood of J&K needs to be restored on priority because it was not only statehood but also the rights and the wealth of the people that were snatched,” he said.

“Our first step will be to restore the statehood of J&K … Remember one thing, Congress party’s alliance government is going to be formed after the elections and it is certain and going to happen,” he said.

The Congress has promised in its national manifesto that all government vacancies will be filled and the age of eligible candidates will be extended to 40 years besides daily wagers will be regularised, he said.

Referring to the under-construction power projects, he said the electricity generated in Jammu and Kashmir is exported outside at the cost of the local population and promised to give them justice by ensuring electricity with no inflated bills.

Gandhi also talked about his 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, saying, “We gave a slogan ‘Nafrat Ke Bazaar me Mohabbat ki Dukaan Kholni Hai’ (we have to open the shops of love in the hatred engulfed market).”

He accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading “hatred, violence and fear” in the country and said the fight is between two ideologies – the one indulging in hatred, violence and fear and the other propagating love, respect and honour.

“They work to spread hatred and our job is to spread love. They divide, we unite. And you know hatred will be replaced by love, hatred cannot be defeated by hatred, love alone can defeat the hatred,” he said, highlighting the need for communal harmony.

Gandhi praised the beauty of the region and expressed his desire to spend a few days after the elections. (Agencies)